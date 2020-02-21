Which Market Can We Get Akufo-Addo’s Cheap Foodstuff To Buy?

President Akufo-Addo, was at his usual best yesterday, when he appeared before the August House to present his last Sate Of The Nation Address (SONA).

If there was any take away that could grant him, it was that, he told a sweet story, which is good for Kumawood script writers.

The president bandied figures and made claims that are far from what is the reality. Despite the flowery picture he painted of the achievements of his government, Ghanaians are yet to feel it in their pocket.

Akufo-Addo declared yesterday that, “Food prices are currently at the lowest in decades, we introduced planting for food and jobs and that has yielded great results for us.”

This is not the first time the president has peddled obvious untruth, regarding his achievement in Agriculture. Last year he told Ghanaians that, not a single grain of maize was imported into the country in 2018.

If governance in the country in recent times, had not been essentially a triviality, it would have been difficult to believe that such a statement like this could emanate from the president, who should feel what his citizens are going through.

The planting for food and jobs is a laudable policy, but as usual with almost everything we do in this country, it implementation, has been fraught with allegations of corruption.

For the information of the president, food prices are currently at the highest in decades. He will not know that, because he does not buy anything.

As a newspaper, we do not think the planting for food and jobs that the president waxes so lyrical, although could have helped to boost production, the end beneficiaries, who are consumers are not feeling the impact

Today, the situation in our markets, is nothing good to write home about, prices keep soaring, whiles the president and his government keep tickling themselves.

Maybe, the president, has a special market where his household and members of his government get their foodstuff from, he can point us all to that market, else he should cease robbing it in.