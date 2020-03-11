What Is The Utility Of Akufo-Addo’s Ambulances Compared To Mahama’s Hospitals?

Ghanaians on January 28, watched with utter dismay as president Akufo-Addo, stoked the political clime when he commissioned 307 ambulances in fulfillment of the ‘1 constituency 1 ambulance initiative.

Sadly, until the fun fare was held to distribute the ambulances, they have been parked at parliament for several months.

The minority in parliament in November last year, addressed a press conference, given the president three days to distribute the ambulances.

Before this, many well-meaning Ghanaians also added their voice, asking why the government was keeping the ambulances, while lives are wasted needlessly.

This government is notoriously noted for abandoning projects initiated by its predecessor or refusing to commission projects that are essential to the survival of the citizenry.

One example that will not be lost of Ghanaians is the University of Ghana Medical Centre, just because the project was built by the previous administration, the Akufo-Addo government refused to commission it, compelling student of the University of Ghana to embark on a one man demonstration.

Since 2017, when president Akufo-Addo took the oath of office, he is yet to break ground for the construction of one hospital, despite several promises made, including constructing a regional hospital in all the 16 regions of the country.

On August 10, 2017, addressing health workers at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital on the last day of his three-day working visit to the Western region, president Akufo-Addo said plans are in motion to ensure the Western and Eastern regions can also boast of regional hospitals.

Almost three years after this pronouncement, nothing has been done by way of fulfilling this promise.

President John Dramani Mahama, made good his promise, when he rolled out hospitals, clinics and CHP compounds across the country.

He had a plan for the health sector, not the ad-hoc measures being adopted by this government.

He built Ghana Heath Service Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds to take care of the health needs of the rural folks.

Clinics and hospitals were built to deal with cases in towns and cities and this was done across the then ten regions of the country.

President Mahama, was a man of vision, he embarked on an agenda that will last generations. Hospitals built as far back as 50th are still in use, can the same be said of ambulances?

At every given time, the number of cases an ambulance can deal with cannot exceed three percent, but a hospital, clinic, or CHP compounds deal with more than 80percent of cases.

As a newspaper, we align ourselves with the health policy of president John Mahama, and we urge Akufo-Addo, to adopt the far reaching policies of his predecessor.