What Is Happening To The Office Of The Administrator General

In Ghana, we always wait for a lot of water to pass under the bridge, before rushing to save what is left, after managing the problem, life goes back to business as usual, until the next time, when another problems crop up. In effect, we are only good at fire fighting.

The problem of the Administrator General caught the attention of the country in December, during the transition period, when the outgoing government was to hand over to the incoming government.

It came out that, no single document was filed with the office, because of logistical constraints; the office could not also meet its constitutional obligation.

We were made aware that, the office had no single vehicle and it was without staff. As usual we spent weeks discussing the problems confronting the office.

The problems became apparent because of the change in government.

After a successful handing over from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), we all seem to forget about that office, especially the media, waiting to be woken up again, when they is another change of government.

This government has a unique opportunity to set things right by resourcing the office, which is very important as far as entrenching our nascent democracy is concern.

No one political party will stay in power forever, even with the same party, the government is supposed to file handing over notes, after every four years, so it is critical that, we pay so much attention to that office.

The media, brought to the attention of the populace about the problems the Administrator General, was going through, it is still incumbent on the media to follow up and ensure that, the state provides the necessary human and materials needed for the smooth running of that office.