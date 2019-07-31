What Is David Asante Apeatu’s Legacy As IGP?

Most Ghanaians, in the immediate past days, are beginning to take stock of the legacy of the dismissed Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu.

Mr Asante-Apeatu, a forensic specialist was appointed as the 28th person to hold the position of IGP on January 25, 2017.

Of all the 22 Ghanaians who have occupied that position. Asante-Apeatu’s tenure is the most uninspiring of all.

His career as a police officer, has seen him garner experience both locally and international.

Locally, he worked in various departments of police service, including Operations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Director General of the CID, Director General, Research and Planning, Director General for Information Communication Technology Department, and Head of the Marine Police.

Internationally, Asante-Apeatu worked in Bosnia-Herzegovina as a United Nations Task Force instructor at the Sarajevo Police Academy. He taught courses in Human Dignity, Police Ethics, and Criminal Investigations from 1997 to 1998. He served as team leader in Homicide Investigation at the request of the United Nations Mission in Liberia and did so again in The Gambia during the investigations into the mass murder of more than 50 people, mostly West African nationals.

David Asante-Apeatu, took over when moral in the service was very high. The tenure of both Paul Tawiah Quaye and Mohammed Alhassan, saw a rejuvenated police force.

Police visibility was introduced, which helped to reduce the crime rate in the country.

Seeing, it is said is believing, there is no visible achievement that can be attributed to Asante-Apeatu, instead what we have is a police for with no direction.

Asante-Apeatu, came in at the time that will task not just his competence and experience, but his ingenuity as a top cop, but he failed on all fronts

Since 2017, we have seen an increase in the public attacking police officers and police stations; similarly, police brutalities meted out to civilians, including Ghanaians, have seen a steady rise.

All these are happening because the public, have lost confidence in the police, the trust that used to exist, is no longer there.

The police in all instances, promised to investigate but not a single incident was investigated to its logical conclusion.

In the opinion of this newspaper, David Asante-Apeatu, did not live up to expectation, the day he accepted to stay on when he was due for retirement, he instantly became beholden to the president, no wonder he was sacked in a manner, which is alien to the IGPs, who have served in the Fourth Republican dispensation.

Apart from transfers, that was happening almost every month, Asante-Apeatu, did not really achieve anything.