What I Have Learnt in 2019

By Abdul Razak Bawa

As time passes, we learn and grow. It is enriching to sometimes pause and look back at what one has learned in life.

I have learnt that, the only time you know who your true friends are, when the going gets tough.

I have learnt that we all have dreams, but those who achieve theirs are the ones who have enough drive to weather the seasonal storms of life that soak up our energy.

I have learnt that, it is often someone who is drunk that protests, ‘I’m not drunk.” And so it is that a person who is stupid protests by saying, “I’m not stupid.”

I have learnt that, to go far in life, you need to seek wisdom from those who have experienced life.

I have learnt that, I need to be grateful for all the small things in my life.

I have learnt that, I need to appreciate the people who have impacted so much in my life.

I have learnt that, propaganda has its place in war and in peace, but it is never a substitute for hitting the pavements to win hearts and minds.

I have learnt that, the one with the loudest voice is not always the smartest in the room.

I have learnt that, it is in giving that we receive and that the more we give the more we receive.

I have learnt that, betrayal is the lifeblood of politics and that those who hail you today, maybe the ones to ask for your head on the stake tomorrow.

I have learnt that, to go far in life, you don’t have to go alone.

I have learnt that, wisdom without prayers, is like an axe that is not sharpened.

I have learnt that, politicians will take us for granted for as long as we allow them to divide us.

I have learnt that, life does not always give you what you want, but that, does not stop you from striving to achieve your aim.

I have learnt that the words out of our mouth are photographic plates of our heart.

I have learnt that, while it is good to be a winner, not all of us will be winners all the time. I am content in knowing that each of us is a winner at something and at sometime. And that counts as winning.

I have learnt that, I should be scared of only one thing – the feeling that I know it all.

I have learnt that, the final answer is that there is no final answer. The answer to today’s question is a mere prelude to tomorrow’s inquiry.

I have learnt that, people who have nothing to lose will always defeat people who have everything to gain.

I have learnt that, children are made for the sole purpose of reminding us that we special, but not all that special – that tasks that we cannot finish in our lifetime will be finished for us by those coming behind.

I have learnt that all medications have side effects, including the universally acknowledged placebo medication called laughter. Sometimes the side effects of a medication are worse than the disease it is intended to cure.

I have learnt that we don’t become our names. Our names become us.

I have learnt that, nobody is so poor that he or she has nothing to give. And so it is that nobody is so rich that he or she has nothing to yearn for. Even after we die, our corpse gives something to mother earth. Even after we have acquired everything we desire, our heart hungers for rest.

I have learnt that, no matter how fast or slow you run, you will reach your destination.

I have learnt that, when a politician makes a promise, he expects you to know that, he himself, does not believe in that promise.

I have learnt that, in life you get what you wish for, so it is prudent to always think of good.

I have learnt that, no one is stupid and no one is smart, each achieves according to his talent.

I have learnt that, if you want to be happy in life, don’t expect anything from anyone.

I have learnt that, the best and brightest do not necessarily become leaders, if that was the case Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wouldn’t have become president.

I have learnt that, everyone deserves a chance and a second chance, because they are slow starters among us.

I have learnt that, the only insane people on earth are those who scream that the sun will rise tomorrow.

I have learnt that, in marriage and in career, people do not settle because they are tired or because they are cowards; people settle when the mountain that they are climbing starts to grow as they climb.

I have learnt that the countercurrent of life beats us up. Those who make it are those who get up, long after the wind has passed and left them for dead.

I have learnt that, life is like an android phone. You cannot install in it an app made for an iPhone.

I have learnt that, life’s race is like the race to reach 5000 Facebook friends. If you are engaged in life and you are open to accepting new friends, you will eventually reach it.

I have learnt that, anytime you see pregnant goat at the market, it means there is a pregnant problem at home.

I have learnt that, at the end of every year, comes a new year, whether we are prepared or not.

I have learnt that, you cannot be driving forward, whiles looking in the rearview mirror.

I have learnt that an acre foot of water is 1,233 cubic meters of water or 1,233,000 litres of water.

I have learnt that, one horse power is equivalent to 747 watts.

I have learnt that, you can’t give what you don’t have, but what I can give my readers is, to wish them the best of the season and a very prosperous new year in advance.

