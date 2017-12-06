What Has Joy Fm Against Joseph Siaw Agyapong

As expected of the fourth estate of the realm to expose corruption in our society and shape public opinion, Joy Fm, is on a frolic to bring down the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jospong Group of Companies, by any means necessary.

An investigative piece done by one of its reporters, which was commended by all, has now become, a personal crusade for the station to ensure that, the man either ends up in jail or his businesses are destroyed, until the station, achieves one of these two, it is obvious that, they will continue to demonise and taint the man with corruption, at the least chance they get.

A media house, cannot pronounce a man guilty or innocent of an offense that is the job of the judiciary.

Since the beginning of the year, the station, has turned a blind eye to many of the ills associated with this government, including the latest premix scandal that, is threatening the lives and survival of our fisher folks.

Anything Jospong or Zoomlion is enough to arouse their curiosity and they will quickly embark on a mission to pronounce a guilty verdict on the company.

The excitement is long lost, the company has been charged many times at the bar of media opinion and yet Zoomlion, is the biggest company that, has brought relieve to Ghanaians, as far as waste disposal is concern.

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group is putting Nigeria on the world map, he is being celebrated in his home country, and yet we are here destroying the few ones that we have, every successful businessman or woman is a thief in Ghana and it takes just one media house to champion that course, regardless of the consequences to hundreds and sometimes thousands of people, who depend on that person for their means of survival. A similar campaign was waged against Menzgold recently.

Sadly, in our considered view, Jospong, has also become part of the controversy, because the company, has also decided to deal with the government.

In our opinion, we think it is time to end this Jospong saga. The media house, should allow the security and the investigative agencies to do their work. The obsession is turning into hatred.