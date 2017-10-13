What Are We Doing To Children Who Experienced The Atomic Explosion?

The residents of Madina, especially those around the Atomic Junction, where a gas filling station, exploded over the weekend, are yet to get over the shock.

The incident was not the first of such, recorded this year. In all the deliberations, we have all forgotten about the trauma, children, who witnessed such explosions, go through.

When the explosion occurred and parents, had to flee from their homes in Madina and its environs, they went with their children. Children as young as two years, had to join in the pandemonium, while hey flee for their lives.

Some of them are still traumatised as a result of the experience. So far, every assistance, has or is going to the victims, who sustained various degrees of injuries or to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

We have forgotten about the lifelong effect, the experience is going to have on the children. Some of them may not recover from this.

In situations as this, it won’t be a bad idea to set up a temporal structure, where parents or guardians, can take their wards to, for psychological evaluation.

Children, who are found to have been severely affected, would be made to go through guidance and counseling.

On Tuesday, Ghana, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the day of the ‘Girl Child’. We should not only be joining the world to observe the day, but rather we should be doing things to further the welfare of children.

Over the years that, we have experienced disasters, be it flood, explosion, motor accident etc, we have never thought about the trauma, children who are unfortunate to find themselves in accident situations, go through.

The Atomic Junction gas explosion, should not be like the ones, we have had in the past. We must use it as a test case to assuage the suffering of the children, who have to run out of their homes, because of the fire.