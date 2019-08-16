We’re investigating murder of unknown woman at 37 Military Barracks

Investigations into the murder of a woman at the 37 military barracks is ongoing but at snail’s pace over what police say is the lack of positive leads.

According to the police, they are yet to find out the identity of the murdered woman or ascertain the cause of death.

The body of the woman believed to be in her 30s was discovered in the area on Monday.

Speaking to Citi News, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge said the police will do its best to get to the bottom of the matter.

“The Police was not able to identify the body and even from the immediate environment, people were made to see if they can identify her but it looks like she is not known.”

“More importantly the face was not something that people can even identify because of the kind of bruises the person had. It is part of our investigation to find out how she got there, who might have attacked her and all that. All these things will come out at the end of the investigation,” she added.

The police arrived at the scene at about 8.30am on Monday after a complaint from some military officers who discovered it about two hours earlier.

The woman was found naked and lying in a prone position beside a goat pen at the military barracks.

Police report said they found a deep cut on the head and ears on the body with blood all over the face.

DSP Tenge said the police also found a cement concrete with bloodstains on it believed to have been used by the attackers to commit the crime.

The body has since been conveyed to the police hospital.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the public to volunteer information that can help them in their investigations.

