We’re disappointed in President Akufo-Addo – Physically Disabled Society

The leadership of the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has expressed disappointment in government over the release of nominees for the position of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

“We are much disappointed in President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party for neglecting our members in the appointment of persons to become MMDCEs in government” national president, Mr. Clifford Owusu Ansah lamented.

“Out of the two hundred and seven positions, only a member has been nominated to serve in government despite promises to increase persons with disability quota in government”, he told mynewsgh.com

“We are also much worried particularly that of Mr. Kwaku Twumasi Ntim who is a strong NPP member and showed interest in the Ejisu race was never considered. He was denied despite his competence and skills”. He indicated

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo released names of nominees to become Chief Executives in the various districts and municipalities sparking some agitations from party members in some areas.

NPP youth in the Obuasi West Constituency in the Ashanti Region have threatened to demonstrate against the nominee, Elijah Adansi Bona for the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) post.

According to the youth, the nominee is not a native of the area but happens to be a brother in-law of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng Agyeman.

The youth say their MP has influenced the processes to favour his brother in-law and therefore want President Akufo-Addo to have a second look into the nominee’s appointment.

Tension is also said to be brewing from Ahafo Ano South Constituency capital Mankranso over the appointment of the constituency chairman Joseph Agyemang Dapaah as DCE. Some constituency executives in the party are unhappy but the appointments threaten to protest against decisions.

They are also pointing figures at the Ashanti Region chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako, their MP and national executives of party of imposing the nominee on them despite petitions accusing the chairman of selling the party’s properties in the constituency.