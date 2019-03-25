We’ll appoint Regional Commanders for new regions soon – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Appeatu, has disclosed that the service would soon appoint Regional Police Commanders for the newly created regions.

Mr Asante Appeatu, said the commanders, had been carefully selected to maintain law and order in the respective Regions.

The IGP announced this at this year’s WASSA at the Police Headquarters which had the President attending as Special Guest.

“In our attempt to bring policing to the doorstep of the ordinary Ghanian, Mr. President enhanced this opportunity through the creation of six new regions. This in no small measure will surely deepen the concept of decentralization. To ensure that the arrival of political appointees is on a solid security platform, new Regional Commanders have been selected and will soon be posted.

“They have the responsibility to conduct holistic security assessment in collaboration with other sister agencies within the jurisdictions. Establishing a new police region requires extra energy and some organisational development skills. The new Regional Commanders have been selected after due diligence. The Police administration have no doubt that they will meet our expectation.”

The President in February, also nominated some persons to occupy various ministerial and deputy ministerial positions in the newly created regions.

The nomination came weeks after the President presented the official Constitutional Instrument for the creation of the Western North, Oti, Ahafo, Bono East, Savannah and North East regions.

Western Regional Minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie was dropped and replaced with Deputy Aviation Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani, Evelyn Richardson was named Minister for the Bono Region.

Member of Parliament for Atebubu, Kofi Amoakohene was nominated as the Minister for the Bono East Region while Kwasi Owusu Yeboah was named Minister for the Oti Region.

The rest were Deputy Minister for Health, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu who was named Western North Regional Minister as well as Salaga South MP, Salifu Braimah who was nominated as Minister for the Savannah Region.

The North East Region had Deputy Northern Regional Minister, Solomon Boar as its Minister.

–Source: citinewsroom.com