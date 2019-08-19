Welcome IGP James Oppong-Boanuh; So Far So Good

Until recently, the story of the Ghana Police Service, is synonymous with the story of the country itself, riddled with corruption, nepotism, ineffectiveness, indiscipline, lack of clear direction etc.

All the ills plaguing this nation, have found expression in the Police Service.

David Asante Apeatu, who was dismissed for overstaying his welcome, many will agree with this newspaper, was a good ridden to bad rubbish.

Every Inspector General of Police (IGP), since 1992, has tried to enhance the image of the service, as well as improve on its capacity to fight crime.

Various reforms have been introduced along the way, notable of mention is the Police visibility that was applauded by all, between the eras of Paul Tawiah Quaye and Mohammed Alhassan.

Under David Asante Apeatu, the Police Service, became a laughing stock among Ghanaians. The little trust that was built between them and the public was completely eroded.

Since James Oppong-Boamah, was appointed as acting IGP, he has injected some energy and a sense of purpose into the service.

He took over at a critical point in the life of the police force. He is, also, taking over against the backdrop of the pervasive state of general insecurity in Ghana, having regard to the threats of kidnappers, who have not relented in their effort to wreck the happiness to many families.

It is easy to speculate that his sleeves are already rolled up to confront the challenges of the time, because these days, you can hardly pass a traffic light in the city, without spotting police officers.

He is bringing them back to life, after they were made redundant by David Asnte Apeatu.

His recent visit to the Tamale, the Northern regional capital, to offer his condolences and that of the service to the family of Agartha Nana Nabin, was shot dead at a police check point on the Kumbungu road on July 30, 2019, was away of restoring confidence in the Service.

The latest of his visits took him to Takoradi, where he met the families of the three kidnapped girls, he assured them of his outfit willingness to help find the girls.

This newspaper joins other Ghanaians in wishing the IGP success as he wades through the miasma of Ghana’s security upheavals in the hope that he will make a noticeable difference.