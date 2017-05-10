We will court the media – NDC

Source: GNA

Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency Dr James Avedzi Klutse has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is working on “courting the media” to offer better opposition to government’s programmes and projects.

He said it was not true that the NDC was not media friendly in government and that it was just natural for opposition parties to court the media for the citizenry to know the other side of issues.

Dr Avedzi was interacting with the leadership and members of the Volta Region chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) as part of the World Press Freedom Day celebration at Xikpe in the Ketu North District.

“If what we did in government wasn’t enough, we are ready to court you now…,” he stated.

Dr Avedzi appealed to the media to help project the voice of the opposition to “expose” issues that government would want to shield from the public.

He praised the media for its effort in growing the country’s democracy and urged practitioners to always “report on the truth which can be tested in any court”.

The Regional Association marked this year’s World Press Freedom Day with a trip to tourist sites in the Keta Municipality.