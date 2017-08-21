We Stand With The People Of Sierra Leone

A tragedy of epic proportion has hit the people of Sierra Leone and the rest of Africa. A disaster of this magnitude has not been recorded in a very long time.

The closest to this was what happened to Ghana on June 3, 2015, when more than one hundred people lost their lives through water-fire disaster.

In Africa, we are never prepared for anything, every year around this time, we expect the rains to come, and yet we are always caught unaware, only waiting for disaster to strike.

We are where we want to be, unfortunately it is with the people of Sierra Leone, how African leaders react, will show to the world that, we care for each other and we can stand with each other in times of disaster. This is not the time to be looking up to them to come to our aid.

Ghana, has taken the lead by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, personally calling his colleague, Ernest Bai Koroma, to commiserate with him and the people of Sierra Leone.

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra on Saturday to present relief items which government, said was valued at $1million.

Other African countries, have also responded by sending relief items to the beleaguered nation, which is mourning the death of more than 600 people.

We at The Herald are of the considered opinion that, what happened in Sierra Leone was a clarion call to the leaders on the continent, who are only waiting for disaster to happen, before they react.

We cannot and should not only be interested in counting dead bodies and pretend to be shedding crocodile tears. Aside our leaders being accountable to the people, they should remember they are also accountable to God.

In Sierra Leone, a child might have lost a father, a wife-husband, a parent a child, a child a parent, a family a bread winner and a nation a citizen.

We stand in solidarity with them, we hope that, in the fullness of time, God will heal them of this pain, which only remind them of the loss they suffered during the civil war.