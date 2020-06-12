We Need Career Counselors In Our Schools

According to Wikipedia, Career counseling is a type of advice-giving and support provided by career counselors to their clients, to help the clients manage their journey through life, learning and work changes.

Many Ghanaians, because they were denied the opportunity to speak to a career counselor, ended up with careers that do not define, as well as satisfy them.

The introduction of Free Senior High School in 2017, by President Akufo-Addo, which is compulsory for every student completing Junior High School, to continue to the Senior High School, makes it imperative that we introduce career counselors at the basic level (kindergarten, primary school, lower secondary school), to help those exiting this level to make up their minds about the path to pursue.

As a nation, we cannot offer wholesale secondary education, when some of the students, have interest in Technical and vocational skills.

In other jurisdiction, especially institutions of higher learning such as universities, polytechnics, etc, have career counselors, who attend to each student, to help them choose a profession based on their interest.

In Ghana, the reason why most people fail at what they do, is because we have been forced into careers that do not give us satisfaction, so we don’t give off our best.

As a newspaper, we are of the conviction that, the time has come for the government and all stakeholders in education, to consider making career counseling, part of the curriculum to be taught in schools.

A history of the student, with the assistance of the career counselor, will help him or her choose a course that will help advance his or her interest.

This newspaper, believes over the years, we have placed so many square pegs in round holes. Some of these people get lucky early enough to change course and pursue their interest, majority of them, work and retire doing something just to survive.

In order jurisdiction, for example, politics is a career; people don’t end up in politics by accident, that is why they understand the meaning of service, because of the early age, they are taught the value of service.

We can do the same here, we don’t only have to copy the things that do not advance our developments, we can learn some of the best practices too.