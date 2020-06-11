We Need A Referendum To Decide When To Have A New Voters’ Register

The Electoral Commission of Ghana was established by Act of Parliament in 1993, under the 1992 Constitution as an independent or autonomous body with the sole mandate of overseeing elections in Ghana.

Made up of seven members, its independence is guaranteed by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana . The current commission was established by the Electoral Commission Act (Act 451) of 1993

Every Ghanaian and legal resident from 18 years of age and above, with sound mind is eligible to register for the purpose voting during an election.

As a matter of fact the voters’ identification card is probably the single most important piece of identification a citizen can have. Apart from the National Identification Card, the voters’ ID Card, also identifies the holder as a citizen of Ghana.

Although, its primary purpose is for election, it has become in actuality an ID card for various transactions.

Sadly, the compilation of a new voters’ register since 1993, has always put the country on the brink of everything fallen apart.

As a country we have come closer to civil war because of the disagreement either to have a new register or not, than during even an election.

This newspaper is of the considered opinion that, leaving two major political parties, as well as the Electoral Commission to decide when it is appropriate to have a voters’ register, is the cause of the current brouhaha, surrounding the announcement by the EC to compile new register.

According to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, Chapter One, Act 1, The Sovereignty of Ghana resides in the people of Ghana in whose name and for whose welfare the powers of government are to be exercised in the manner and within the limits laid down in this Constitution.

Democracy, by its tenet refers to majority rule, few people should not be allowed to take far reaching decisions that have consequences on the majority of us.

Parliament, has also since 1992, failed to live up to expectation, it is the reason why as a newspaper, we believe that, the way to go is to have a referendum, where the people will decide, when to compile a new voters’ register.

The compilation of a new voters’ register, has been a subject of litigation in the Supreme Court more than any other election related cases in the history of the Fourth republic.

A simple exercise as compiling a voters’ register, should not always divide the country.