We Have The Capacity To Withstand The Attacks On Our Leaders-NDC Charges

By Patrick Biddah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned the government against intimidating its members, particularly the National Communication Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi.

The party says, it will not allow this to continue and that if it is an attempt to couch its members that would not succeed.

The warning, follows the arrest of the National Communication Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi on Monday by plain-clothed Police officers at the premises of United Television (UTV) after a political talk show.

The arrest was said to be Mr Gyamfi’s alleged involvement in a cyber crime and relating to forged documents.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday to pour out its anger over the harrasment, the Communication Director for the NDC, Mr Kakra Essamuah, said it is a mistake for the government to think it can cow the NDC into keeping quiet over its poor governance.

The party has therefore given the indication that the NDC is capable of defending itself from these harassments and will thus in the coming days, outline series of activities in that regard.

“We more than possess the capacity to withstand and fend off such brazen attacks on our leaders and members “, Mr Essamuah declared

“As we await these steps ,we wish to make it clear to President Akufo-Addo and his hawkish relatives in government that the path of intimidation and harassmentthey have chosen is a futile one”, he stressed.

The charge against their Communication Officer, he noted is a frivolous one which is borne out of a vendetta of Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediotuo, who is reported by the Police to have made the complain of forged documents.

“It is not difficult to establish the reason for Bediatuo’s vendetta against our able Communication Director. Because he had hoped that the fact of his nuclear family being members of the Akufo-Addo government will remain hidden, he pointed out.

“On our part, we wish to tell President Akufo-Addo that enough is enough. While remaining law abiding, we will not sit like ducks on top of water to be picked up one after the other by a handful of rogue elements within the Police acting on misguided orders from the Presidency”, he added

Mr Kakra Essamuah, who is a Lawyer also stressed the point that the NDC would deploy every legal and social arsenal at its disposal to defend their rights to free expression and freedom of association.

“We shall also defend our rights to privacy and means of communication. Especially the creeping practice of this government in using the Police and the Courts to intrude and intercept the private communications of citizens “, he further charged.