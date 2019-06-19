We Have No Excuse To Be Out Of Free SHS Policy  

…. Nii Ayi-Bonte

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha

The Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, has said the people of Ga Mashi, have no excused to be out of the free Senior High School policy being implemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo.

Nii Ayi-Bonte, said this during the lifting of ban on drumming and Noise making at the forecourt of the Gbese Palace in Accra.

Education, he said holds the key to national developmental agenda, hence the need to ensure that no child of school going age, is left out in this era of free education for all.

The Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, used the ceremony to seek for God’s guidance, success and good health for the just ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates and pray that they do not only pass, but pass well.

However, he applauded the role of the Churches and the Muslim Council during the ban on Drumming and Noise making and called for more collaboration among the Churches, the Muslim community and the Traditional Authorities.

He expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu, for the role he played behind the scenes to the Ga Mashi people and the Ga Traditional Council to the success of the ban on Drumming and Noise making and pray that Allah add more years to his reign.

Nii Ayi-Bonte, stated that the agenda to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, must be a collective efforts and responsibility for all, adding that the sight of people dumping waste indiscriminately into drains, must be condemned by all well – meaning citizens.

“Offenders must not be spared of prosecution, because we all suffer the scourge of flooding when it rains,” he noted.

This he pledged the Traditional Council’s support to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to achieve the agenda of making Accra and Ga Mashi, a sight to behold and urged the various Assembly Members to unite to make Accra clean.

The lifting of the ban on Drumming and Noise making, is a traditional rite that paves way for the celebration of the annual Homowo festival of the people of the Ga State.

This year’s Homowo festival comes off on August 17.