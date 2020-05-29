We Are Disappointed In NADMO – Residents of Assin Keina

By William Mintah Hayford – Assin Fosu

Residents of Assin Kenia in the Assin North District of the Central region, have expressed their disappointment in the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), for failing to come to their aid, month after torrential rain rendered many of them homeless.

The entire village of Assin Kenia, was held in dismay on Friday, April 3, 2020, as heavy downpour ripped off their roofing and also caved in some buildings in the village, forcing them to either vacate to other places or live with their friends as they struggle to renovate the collapsed structures again.

The heavy rains, also led to loss of properties such as cooking utensils, mattresses, clothes, monies, among others.

According to the affected victims, NADMO, promised to come to their aid, but that has not seen the light of day month after that promise.

“We told NADMO when it happened and they even came to look at the situation and promised to help us but they have not done anything. Now we are without a roof over our head. We are just living with our friends and we all know it is not safe due to this coronavirus,” they lamented.

The affected victims, who were unhappy with the silence of the disaster management organization, called on the government and other philanthropists to come to their aid after receiving 30 bags of cement and pockets of iron sheets from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Assin North constituency, James Joe Quayson, following similar donation to the Assin Odumasi CHP zone community health compound.

They said, “We are very disappointed and sad that no government agency or organization came to our aid. However we wish to thank the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Assin North Constituency, Mr. Joe Quayson for his kind gesture and donation to the affected victims.”

Mr Joe Quayson, encouraged the victims to keep up in their faith and not to lose hope as they start life again.