Watch Not Today!

Why do you want to give up? Why are you weeping and why is your heart so burdened with sorrows? Is it because of the success stories of others? Perhaps, the world and your loved ones are all saying you’re of no importance..But have you ever asked yourself, if the view of others, whether you are important or not same as that of your maker?

To Antoine de Saint-Exupéry one sees well only with the heart, the essential is invisible to the eyes.Due to this quote, one should be careful not to judge another person immediately, based on their abilities and avoid evaluating only the visible.

In God’s sight, we are all equal and each of us is so precious to Him. He knows your deepest feelings, your visible and invisible skills as well as abilities. He loves you the way you are, and holds you in high esteem. He doesn’t need your ability, but your availability.

Your present situation, heartache, sorrows are all but a stepping stone to accomplishing his purpose in your life. It will be a total disappointment on your side, to give up. He has time for everything under this sun. It has never been recorded in history, for all the peppers on one tree to ripe in a day. No! It is blasphemous to happen that way. Your time will surely come so let The Lord have His way.

Mind you, the prayer of the young elephant is to live long! It doesn’t waste its time to pray, in order to become big. This is simply because it knows the family in which it comes from. That’s their nature, and as it grows, it’ll definitely become as such. Dear readers, stop complaining and telling people your situation and life’s diverse challenges.

You have a God who’s got everything in his hands.

The impossible to us, proclaims ‘I’m possible’ before Him. Don’t be in a haste because of the success stories of others, (3Wie3 ne As3m).

Some people encounter their Breakthrough in the morning, some during the day and others right after they wake up from their beds.

Your maker has time for everyone, so share no more tears.

A story is told of a wealthy farmer who considered it wise to acquire a donkey and a horse to help him in his farm. He made the necessary arrangements and got these two animals as planned. The donkey mocked horse for years due to its strength and abilities.

One day, the man went to the market to get for himself and workers their needs for the next quarter of the year. After everything, the man tied a thick woolen blankets at the back of the donkey and a bag of salt at that of the horse.

As they were going, one was really battling with its load. The Salt very heavy but the latter much lighter..

So the donkey began what it’s known for, laughing and mocking the horse. “Aarrhh horse! my brother, you’re always weak, you’re good for nothing, so you can’t carry such a lighter load? Then I’m sorry, but you eat to waste it!!”

Sometimes comparing yourself to others and your level to theirs would only make you feel like, God wasn’t aware of your coming to this world. But His time is always the best.

Upon all the description by donkey, the horse never gave up. its only words were; ‘my brother if you’ve taken the lead, fair enough! As the Lord lives, if it’s His will I shall reach home too..’

As they journey on and on, before them was a bridgeless river. So it came to pass that they entered into the river to cross.

Hurriedly, the donkey jumped into the river to cross, forgetting that it was carrying a thick woollen blankets which becomes so heavy when wet. So it started drowning..

On the other hand was the horse carrying a bag of salt. And when it also entered, your guess is as good as mine here. The Salt begun to melt, rendering it the chance to cross safely with a tough speed.

It stood at the bank of the river and said to the donkey. ‘Oh mighty donkey, where’s your strength? Oh no! Why you? Do your best to come out because you’re full of importance and our master (The wealthy Farmer) wants us alive!!

Now, the moral lesson of this story;

Never underestimate anyone by overestimating your strength, abilities and capabilities over theirs. If oxtail never remained at the back of the cow, then surely, it won’t remain in the hands of the fetish priest (to wit, S3 bodua anka nantwie to dea a, 3ne3 na 3nka OK)mfo) nso nsam).

The future has always been unknown and will always be. God always steps in when all Men step out. Let him be your guide.

Be humble. For “It is more humane to be humble.” says the Rt. Hon Joseph Osei~Owusu.

Before I penned off, dear reader, let’s take a cue on this piece.

When you see your fellow man falls, never laugh! Instead, learn. Take a lesson from what made him fall and if practicable, extend a helping hand. For the future is full of uncertainties as well as opportunities.

Bryan Ebenezer Sarpong

GIJ Student

Motivators;

Rt. Hon Joseph Osei~Owusu

(1st Deputy Speaker Of Parliament)

Mr Kyei Baffour (Musician)