Watch Andre Ayew perform rituals before Black Stars game

Black Stars deputy skipper, Andre Ayew sprinkled a whitish powdered substance on the field when Ghana took on their West African counterparts in the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea.

Players all over the world adhere to their belief system even on the field of play and they have the believe that it would give them the luck they need to deliver in matches.

Some offer Christian prayers, Islamic or prayers of any religion they associate themselves with, before the start of games.

And Andre Ayew is no exception to that. He knelt on the ground recited some words before walking to the field of play against Ivory Coast in 2015.

It would be recalled, however that Ghana lost the tier against their Ivorian counterparts, courtesy of a penalty shootout, after a goalless draw within 120 minutes of football.