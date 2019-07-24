War on Kasoa Roadside Traders would not stop if………….Kasoa MTTD Commander says.

By Bernard Quanson.

The Kasoa MTTD Commander, DSP William Okyere Abisah, has stressed that the war that his outfit and the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly, have waged on the Kasoa traders who operate along the main Kasoa roads, would never be stopped if the traders continue to trade along the roads contrary to the position of the Police and the Awutu Senya East Assembly of keeping the roads free of trading activities.

Readers would recall that , two weeks ago, the Kasoa MTTD embarked on an exercise to clear traders off the Central Kasoa roads to give way to human and vehicular traffic .

Speaking to DSPOkyere Abiasah in an interview by the Media at Kasoa , he noted that two weeks ago the police informed Kasoa Roadside traders and hawkers that the Awutu Senya Municipal Assembly and the police are not happy with the trading activities along the roads.

The Police Commander said due to that they give the hawkers and the roadside traders’ time to stop their trading activities along the roads.

He said, many traders stopped their trading activities along the roadside, but the recalcitrant ones continued with impunity and disrespect to authority.

The Police Commander averred that as the recalcitrant traders and hawkers failed to abide by the ultimatum, the police removed them from the roads and streets to pave way for human and vehicular traffic.

DSP Okyere Abisah noted that after the exercise the Police have observed that things are so far so good as the roads are now clear for vehicles and pedestrians easy movement.

He continued that although they have succeeded in removing the traders along the roads the hawker still operate but whenever they see the taskforce put in place to maintain discipline and sustain the exercise they run away.

He stressed that the police have strongly resolved not to allow the traders and the hawkers to come back to trade as it used to be the case after such exercises in different places.

He advised the affected traders and hawkers to rather look for shops and better places to trade and leave the road side.

Commander Okyere Abisah, also pointed out that it is an exercise which will not be a nine day wonder, so the Assembly and the Kasoa MTTD, have put the taskforce in place to monitor the situation on daily basis, that is to monitor in the morning and in the evenings for the purpose of sustaining the exercise and to ensure that no one comes to sell along he roadsides in the Municipality.

Asked what the Police are doing about traders who still operate along the roads in the night, the Commander said that as it is very dangerous for sales in the night along the roads in the night than even during the day as many residents at Kasoa return from Accra where they work on daily basis, so a vehicle with a bad brake could cause a catastrophe if the situation is not controlled.

Commander Okyere Abisah noted further that it is not that the authorities do not want the traders to work or they embarked on the exercise out of hatred but it is rather because they do not want any accident to occur as it happened sometime ago at Ashaiman where many hawkers and roadside traders lost their lives together with the people in the accident vehicles who got injured severely.

He further advised the traders who hide and operate along the roads in the night to stop the practice else the police will intensify the practice and sack them from the roadsides.

Mr Abisah, explained that, the Kasoa new market is built to make space for the roadside traders and hawkers but it is unfortunate that the new market has been abandoned for roadside risky trading.

He said if the hawkers and the traders move into the new market and leave the streets and roads, customers will definitely chase them into the market and buy what they want to buy instead of the sellers rather chasing customers or buyers in the streets and along the roads.

The Commander noted that there are many sheds in the Kasoa new market so the sacked traders and hawkers should go and sell there, else if they return to trade in the streets and roads the police will sack them.

PICTURE……. The Kasoa MTTD Commander, DSP Mr. William Okyere Abisah.