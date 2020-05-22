War against covid-19; Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly provides 5 bore holes.

By:Haruna Sumaila Abugri.

As the world positions itself in a battle against the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, Authorities of the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, has within the short period of the arrival of the dreaded virus into the shores of the country, constructed Five mechanized boreholes in parts of the municipality to offer citizens portable water to constantly wash their hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health service.

Municipal chief Executive, Joseph Amiyuure, disclosed to this paper that his outfit, having been faced with the fearful viral disease, just like the world over, decided to safeguard it people by putting up the boreholes; Two at the Bolgatanga New market, one at the main lorry station, one at the Old Market and another at Yebbongo CHPS compound.

The Assembly, Mr Amiyuure, noted also procured and distributed a number of Veronica buckets, gallons of liquid soap, tissue paper, as well as nose masks to various Health facilities and thus placing same at vantage points across the Municipality.

It will be recalled that the Bolgatanga Municipality was the first to record the region’s positive Coronavirus case, prompting Municipal Authorities to implement measures, including the closure of the Bolgatanga main market for a two week period, that is the incubation period of the disease, so as to curb its spread. This move, was endorsed by the traders- Mr Amiyuure told Haruna Sumaila Abugri.

The Assembly, according to Mr Amiyuure, equally worked on a new market square to move grains sellers, so as to ensure social distancing, having met with the leadership of the traders.

He added that at the last meeting before the commencement of the relocation exercise, some of the market leadership, who were penciled to partake in that final meeting, couldn’t attend and so missed vital information about the relocation exercise, thus leading to a mini demonstration.

Mr Amiyuure, who is credited for swiftly ensuring calm, said he is praying and hoping for a day where total and amicable roadmap would be reached so as to forestall the peaceful relationship that existed between the Assembly and the traders.

” The matter is now in court. It is a legal issue. So it is my prayers that everything will end well for all of us.” In fact, I am not a happy man with this case hanging”, he added.

The Bolgatanga Municipal police command is reported to have whipped the demonstrators, arrested some of them and has since put them before court for violating the social distancing order issued by the president in the wake of the global dreaded Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Amiyuure is thus calling for calm .

This paper understands that, the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly as of the end of March, 2020 lost half of its internally generated revenue as against same period last year.