Wake Up Call: Let’s Deal With Social Issues Affecting Us As Citizens!

Social issues are those that concern the society and the change in these issues are the only way to solve them. In our country, there are many social issues that create a disturbance in the smooth life of every citizen.

These social issues are those that deal with the mind-set of a group of people who belong to a particular condition that alters their mind and their concern on the issue changes the way they react. There are many of such issues that have created both social and political imbalance in our country over the years.

Ghana being a country with vast diversity has faced many social issues varying in different aspects, till date. For example, the versatile people have the same difference in their feelings and emotions about their religion, believes, lifestyle, etc. Social issues have a great impact on the development and betterment of a country and its people.

Social issues vary according to time, place people, etc. There are some common issues that affect society in a considerably negative way. Let us take a look at some of them.

Poverty:

Poverty is one of those major social issues yet to be resolved in our country. This simple issue has chained other massive issues to evolve like child labour, female infanticide, discrimination and more. If this basic problem gets resolved the major concern of our country will be wiped away.

Poverty is a state in life where the basic needs of a person cannot be fulfilled with their income. The unemployment and lack of education can be the major reason behind this problem . Poverty can be solved only through introducing other schemes like free healthcare ,free education, better employment opportunities, etc.This state of poverty pushes the family to find a more secure way to get their safe zone, which in turn gives rise to other social issues.

Child Labour:

Child labour is another social issue and this is occurred due to the money gaining mentality of society. Poor parents send their children to small jobs where they are forced to work hard to get considerably less money as a reward. A bigger problem arise when the child is denied his childhood and basic education due to poverty. This not only affects them physically but also mentally due to the pressure and heavy workload they do.

Female Discrimination:

Poverty is one of the reasons that creates discrimination against females. Female infanticide, denial of education of a girl child, domestic violence, etc., are included in this category. Due to poverty or narrow mind-set , girl child is seen to be denied their rights even from their birth.

A poor family thinking girl child is a liability abort them in the womb itself to solve the problem of poverty and later hardships. This is one of those social issues that was a common practice in the earlier years and now the government has issued many laws to stop this inhumanity.

Social issues regarding women have a comparatively long list to be addressed. Poverty also leads to denial of education of girl child. This is different from child labour in a way that this focuses fully on the girl child rather than a child.

The parents get the mentality that educating a girl is completely unwanted money wastage as they get married to another man and no good is there for the family. This thinking in unaware families creates one of the most right denial issues among the social problems category.

Social issues like domestic violence also arise due to such unawareness among the people about the importance of women and their rights which should be solved completely to improve the state of women and children in the society.

To conclude ,the above mentioned social issues are only some of them that are a threat to the nation and decreases the opportunity in developing a better place. There are more to be added in the list like religion discrimination, harmony in the society, etc., other than that the naturally occurring social issues are pollution rate, global warming, etc.

All these social issues can only be solved through mutual efforts of the people and the greater schemes introduced by the government. If these social issues are

resolved correctly or even get reduced, it will directly show results on the development of the nation and thus the development of each citizen’s lifestyle. Solutions to Social problems can only be provided by educating and creating awareness among the people about the evil effects of the existing problems.

By: Victoria Oprah Frimpong,

A student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism