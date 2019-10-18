‘Vote Against Aspirants With Divisive Message’

Kasoa NDC Parliamentary Primary Race…

–Former MCE

As National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates of Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, go to the polls tomorrow to elect their parliamentary candidate ahead of the 2020 general elections, a former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dr. Adams Nuhu, has advised delegates to vote massive against any aspirants whose campaign message is “divisive and filled with vengeance”.

“You are also advised to negate any candidate who preaches division. Kindly vote massively against any Aspirants whose message is divisive and filled with vengeance,” he stated in a solidarity message to the delegates ahead of the primaries.

According to him, in as much as he will not decide for them which candidate they should vote for, he believed the delegates are experienced enough to elect the right candidate, a person that can be easily marketed, unite all divided fronts, strengthen the party’s strongholds, increase the votes for our flagbearer and ultimately win the seat for the party.

Dr. Nuhu, who is also a two-time parliamentary candidate for the area, also cautioned the aspirants and their supporters to comport themselves well during and after the election in the interest of the NDC, because the party is supreme than any individual.

To him, he said, “UNITY IS STRENGTH” and the party is SUPREME than any of you, so if your entry cannot unite us ,it should not divide us and the party’s cake when we win the elections is so huge that one person cannot eat all and everyone will get his/her share of it.”

He warned that, “I will assist the Constituency, Region or National Executives to sanction or punish anybody who creates division among us before, during and after the Parliamentary Primaries.”

Below Is The Full Statement

Dear Akatamansonian Delegate,

It is decision time. You will be deciding who leads the party on Saturday 19 /10/2019.

By now you have seen the 7 Aspirants and heard their messages and you have decided or yet to decide who to vote for.

Note that whoever wins or loses Saturday’s election is firstly an NDC and secondly an Aspirant; “Once an NDC, always an NDC”

My comrades branch executives, you are so experienced in choosing leaders and I believe you will make us proud again as you choose the right person to lead ASEC in 2020.

A lot of you have called for my guidance and directions to enable you make a good choice, keep the advise just as I directed.

Meanwhile, you are also advised to negate any candidate who preaches division.

Kindly vote massively against any Aspirants whose message is divisive and filled with vengeance, “BY THEIR FRUITS YE SHALL KNOW THEM” (show them the exit sharp).

Note that you are the king makers of the party as well as the working machinery at the branches and you have pledged to work with the majority decision and even if that is not your choice, you have no option. That is the beauty of democracy.

I have followed with keen interest the campaign messages of our Aspirants and their teams, the arguments and counter arguments on the various platforms and restrained myself from commenting for the ultimate good of the party. After all, Primaries will be over and the herculean task will commence and as long as I remain a stakeholder in ASEC, I will not allow any Aspirant or Executive or a Member to mix our ‘GARI with SAND’.

I will assist the Constituency, Region or National Executives to sanction or punish anybody who creates division among us before, during and after the Parliamentary Primaries.

A reminder to those who called me for my opinion and direction on my choice of candidate, you remember what I told you.

*”All For One , One For All”*

In short, We are all going to vote for one person, and only one person can represent all of us.

✓The person you can be proud to work for

✓The person you can easily market

✓The person you know can unite all our divided fronts

✓The person who can strengthen our strongholds and weaken that of our opponents

✓The person who can win the seat for us,

✓The person who can increase JM’s vote

Finally, to my bold and confident Aspirants, who have made themselves available to lead us; remember my advise to you when you visited; “UNITY IS STRENGTH” and the party is SUPREME than any of you so if your entry cannot unite us ,it should not divide us and the party’s cake when we win the elections is so huge that one person cannot eat all and everyone will get his/her share of it.

Let us conduct a peaceful Parliamentary Primaries to catapult ASEC NDC for victory 2020

3y3 Zu, 3y3 Za

Signed

Your Humble Servant, Adams Nuhu

Former (MCE &PC) Awutu Senya East, Kasoa