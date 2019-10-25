Volta NDC Exposes Bawumia Again Over Lies!

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region, has taken on the Vice President,Dr. Mahamudu

Bawumia, over his alleged comment that the NDC administration, never completed any road project in the region under its administration. According to the party, the people in the region, already know the truth about the litany of massive road projects executed under NDC administration and can give evidence to support same.

In a statement, Regional Secretary of the party, James Gunu said, “Fortunately we knew the position of the sun before the Vice President greeted and the position of the sun was that; the NDC government under President John

Mahama completed lots of road projects in the Volta region”.Whiles laying the facts bare by listing road projects started and completed by the NDC government, the Regional Secretary, said only few of the roads “which were

under construction before we lost power in 2016 have been abandoned by the Nana Addo Bawumia led NPP government to the detriment of the poor tax payer whose monies were used in contracting the roads”.

The party has therefore reiterates that, “Governance is a continuum hence the people of the region must not be starved of development because NPP is in power. But the Nana Addo Bawumia led NPP government has been in sensitive to the plight of the good people of Volta region because oftheir lack of understanding of democracy, good governance and development.” The Vice President, is said to have made the comment whiles addressing the Chiefs and people of Klefe during the celebration of yam festival last weekend.

Below Is The Full Statement:

PRESS RELEASE THE POSITION OF THE SUN DOESN’T SUPPORT DR. BAWUMIA’S GREETINGS IN THE VOLTA REGION.

The National Democratic Congress NDC in the Volta region rejects outright, the Vice President’s claim on Volta region roads when he addressed the yam festival of the Chiefs and people of Klefe at the weekend. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the deceitful propagandist and 2IC of the lying vessel called NPP government lied when he said NDC government did not complete any road project in the region. Fortunately we knew the position of the sun before the Vice President greeted and the position of the sun was that; the NDC government under president John Mahama completed lots of road projects in the Volta region including; CK roundabout – Dabra road, Captain Nfordour street, Stadium to SSNIT traffic, SSNIT flat to VORADEP village, Alaye street, Poly junction to Adaklu, Shia Ave road, Matse -Hoe – Klave road, Alsphating of Ho town roads, Dome round about to Ahoe road, Kpedzeglo – Mafi Kumasi Township, Asiekpe – Adaklu -Ho road, Dove –Aditec Junc Avakpedome road, Adidome town road, Mafi Kumasi town roads, Dove Aveyime Battor road, Agbakorfe – Dabala, Adutor junction – Adutor, Agorta junction – Agorta-Akalowe road, Fire service junc – Stadium road, Sogakope – Agorkpo road, Dzana – Aveme – Sabadu roads, Anfoega Gblenkor- Bume – Aveme Beme roads, Bume – Awate roads, Vakpo – Tsrukpe roads, Have – Vakpo -Kpando roads, Juapong fodzoku torgorme road, Aveyime Dove road, Mepe Dove road, Juapong volo Adidome road, Logba Alakpeti to Tafi Atome, Tafi Abuife to Kudzra, Ve Junction to Leklebi Fiafe, Have to Kpando, Golokuati to Fodome Helu, Nyagbo Gagbefe to Konda (new mountain road), Logba vuinta to Leklebi Agbesia, Tafi Madot to

Jordan nu, Kome junction to Alakple, Atorkor road and sea defence, Abor – Hatorgodo road, Abor – Anyarko road, Have to Kpando, Kpando Town Alsphat road, Always Always to Kudra, Konda to Adofe road, Dzoanti

toAlavanyo road, Gadza –Abodzi – Fevi road.

Other completed road projects under President Mahama led NDC government are; Akatsi – Wute- Ziope road, Abor- Tadzewu-Xevi road, Akatsi- Tadzewu- Dzodze road, Akatsi- Wlitey-Tadzewu road, Akatsi

bypass, Kpetoe town roads,Akatsi to Ziope road, Wegbe Alavanyo

Kpando road, Kuati -Fodome – Wli road, Hohoe township road,

Ho Fume road, Kpedze Ashanti Kpoeta, Dzolokpuita Kpedze, Kpedze town roads, Ahunda Helekpe Ho road, Denu junction to Vicabamba junction, Tesaco junction Aflao market to Lowcost road, Beat 9 junction to beat

9 boarder road, Atorkukope to lowcost road, Asphalt town roads,

Akatsi to Aflao boarder road, Abor to Tadzewu road, Tadzewu to Xevi road, Tadzewu – Devego- Agorve Junction road, Dekpor to Tadzewu road, Avalavi to klenormadi through Kave junction road, Kave junction to Kasu road, Akatsi to Dzodze road, Dzodze to Akanu border road and Tadzewu town road. Meanwhile, Shime roads, Sokode Ho, Sokode UHAS bypasse,

Asikuma to Peki Adzokoe, Adzokoe to Kpeve, Todome- Kpalime toTongor-Dzememi, Kaira-Kpalime township, Vakpo – Wusuta Kpebe roads, Vakpo –

Tsrukpe – Tsorxor PH3, Anfoega Post Office- Aveti Road, Kodzi Junction to Agave road etc which were under construction before we lost power in 2016 have been abandoned by the Nana Addo Bawumia led NPP government to the detriment of the poor tax payer whose monies were used in contracting the roads.Governance is a continuum hence the people of the region must not be starved of development because NPP is in power. But the Nana Addo Bawumia led NPP government has been insensitive to the plight of the good people of Volta region because of their lack of understanding of democracy, good governance and development.

The then candidate Nana Addo – Bawumia led NPP promised to pay all road contractors 100 days into their administration but still owes contractors 3 years after winning power. They also promised to construct concrete roads but failed to deliver the concrete roads.This is a government that is so addicted to corruption but allergic to infrastructure development. Former President John Dramani Mahama was nicknamed the Commissioner General because of the numerous development projects his government the NDC some of which time could not even permit him to commission before leaving office and have been left at the mercy of the weather because President Nana Addo and his Vice Dr. Bawumia are ashamed to so because they claimed the Ho Airport, the ultra modern Ho Central Market, and the Abattoir were photo shops. Every major development that

happened in the Volta region including the University of Health and Allied Sciences UHAS and Ho Teaching Hospital was done by the National Democratic Congress NDC.

Thank you.

Signed James GUNU