Vision Aplus Concepts Emerged 2nd In The Just Ended GIJ WASH Competition.

Source; Richard Adonu Mensah

Vision Aplus Concepts, a simulated Company formed by the level 200A students of the Ghana Institute of journalism (GIJ), were crowned second at the grand finale of the School’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Campaign competition.

The project that was set between four classes at the institute, required all the level 200 classes from A-D to set up a company to embark on a WASH- CAMPAIGN as part of their Public Relations (PR) Course.

Each company, was expected to undertake series of events that would sensitize people on the need to practice proper hygiene and sanitation.

After a keenly contested competition and presentation on achievements and lessons learned between the four classes at the forecourt of the GIJ on Friday November 24, 2017, Vision Aplus Concepts, emerged first runner up, as they were beaten by Global Siders company of level 200C.

In an exclusive interview with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vision Aplus Concepts, Mr Michael Yerb Jnr, he expressed his gratitude, saying “in every competition there must be a winner, even though I have done my best, I think there is room for improvement”.

“The competition just ended and lessons learned from it, will go a long way to help me moving forward, but the fact of the matter is that, Vision Aplus Concepts, has come to stay and I will sustain it into the future” , he added.

Vision Aplus was awarded with a plaque, Citation and some branded souvenirs from Zoomlion Ghana for their hard work.

The level 200 companies that took part in the competition are; Vision Aplus Concepts – 200A, purple effects communication – 200B, Global siders-200C and Tripod Associate – 200D