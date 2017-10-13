Veep Denies 2020 presidential campaign posters

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he has no intention to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2020 elections.

A statement from the Office of the Vice President Thursday said people should disregard posters suggesting that Dr Bawumia has started a campaign to that end.

“It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intends to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail,” the statement signed by the Communications Director at the veep’s office, Frank Agyei-Twum, said Thursday

Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor, at the National Delegates Conference of the governing party in Cape Coast in August said he was eagerly anticipating a victory for the party in 2020, with President Nana Akufo-Addo declared the winner of the presidential polls.

He was emphatic in declaring a second term bid for the 73-year-old President.

Akufo-Addo’s re-election bid has been doubted following his comments in July this year that it was not a given that he would be on the ballot in 2020.

Speaking to Journalists at the Flagstaff House, the President said threats by a group of illegal miners that they will vote him out in the next election because of his unwavering campaign against destructive mining activities do not worry him because he may not even be on the ballot.

“I’ve been told there are young men who have said they voted for me and if I continue down this way they can be sure that they will not vote for me again in 2020.

“Well, with the 2020 vote it’s not clear if Akufo-Addo’s name will be on the ballot in the first place and even if his name is on the ballot, this is not going to be the reason why I’ll stop, I’m going to continue,” the President said.

Following the President’s statements to the Journalists at the Flagstaff House, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, also clarified that Nana Akufo-Addo will run for the 2020 presidential elections if he is in good health.

Distancing himself from the controversy, Dr Bawumia’s office emphasised that “For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the campaign poster with the contempt it deserves.”