Use of Honourable as a title is dishonourable; CJ tells MPs

The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, yesterday chided two Members of Parliament (MPs) for adding the title ‘honourable’ to their names in a writ they filed before the court.

The two National Democratic Congress MPs – Ernest Norgbey; Ashaiman Constituency and Kwabena Mintah Akandoh; Juaboso Constituency – had gone to the court to seek a revocation of the appointment of Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba.

They wanted the court to annul her appointment over her failure to undergo the mandatory National Service, and it’s in that writ that they both added ‘honourable’ as titles to their names.

When the case was called , Justice Akuffo, was concerned about how the names of the two MPs had been written.

She described the act as improper, adding that MPs were not supposed to add such titles to their names.

She said, “The people who developed the tradition don’t do this.”

Justice Akuffo, said the right thing do to was write their names first before adding “Honourable Member of Parliament and the area to it”.

She said the use of honourable as a title is “dishonourable.”

Source: Joy News|