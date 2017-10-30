USAID Mission head urges communities to hold leaders accountable

The Mission Director for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Ghana, Ms Sharon Cromer, has called on Ghanaian communities to continue to hold their local government authorities accountable.

She said this at Chirehin in the Kintampo South District of the Brong Ahafo Region on Tuesday, when she made a stop in that community to participate in a community interface meeting between the citizens and the District Assembly.

The meeting was organised by CARE International and the Women Integrated Development Organisation (WIDO), as part of the implementation of the USAID-funded Ghana’s Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms (GSAM) project.

After witnessing a successful engagement between the citizens and officials of the Assembly, Ms Cromer commended the residents of Chirehin for standing up to their local government authorities to demand accountability and improved service delivery.

“You asked the right questions today. You asked about the cost of the project, you asked about introducing you to the contractor, you asked about delays in construction, you asked about local content. All are excellent questions. I commend you. What we have heard is democracy in action. When communities have information, they are empowered. You are empowered. So I ask you today to continue to hold your leaders accountable.”

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kintampo South, Alexander Gyan, who responded positively to issues raised by citizens, promised to get the road network to Chirehin properly fixed.

He also reiterated his commitment to ensure that the CHPS Compound that the Assembly is constructing in Chirehin is completed by December.

The Chief of Chirehin, Nana Owusu Gyan II, expressed gratitude to the USAID and its partners for extending the GSAM project to his community, and said the project had helped to improve the implementation of development projects by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

He pleaded with the USAID and its partners to extend the lifespan of the project so that it can make greater impact and sustain the gains made.

The GSAM project is a five-year social accountability project that seeks to “strengthen citizens’ oversight of capital projects to improve local government transparency, accountability and performance in 100 districts of Ghana.

It is being funded by the USAID, and implemented by the GSAM project Consortium, which comprises CARE, OXFAM (formerly IBIS) and ISODEC.

–Source:citifmonline.com