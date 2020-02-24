Ursula Owusu Has Won The Most Irresponsible Comment Of The Year

By Abdul Razak Bawa

“We aren’t going to allow the NDC to ever come to power. Over our dead body. The real owners of Ghana are now in charge. Whatever the NDC has chopped in the past they should keep it but we are sounding a note of warning to them that they will never see power again. Ghana deserves quality leadership and not this bunch of incompetent people”, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu made these comments on Asempa FM, Thursday February 20. She has since denied her own comments.

You see, when someone voluntarily and unilaterally makes the choice of confessing his wrongs, it most likely means that they have a conscience and core sets of moral values. As people, we make mistakes everyday and the ability to admit to those mistakes says a lot about a person’s character. However, making mistakes is different to making poor choices.

Anytime I listen to Madam Ursula Owusu, my blood literally boils, and I think it has become imperative to serve this ‘Numpty’ a roasting and her very own special prescription. So, here we go…

It is said that, “those whose palm-kernels were cracked for them by a benevolent spirit should not forget to be humble”.

Nothing in the pattern of behavior of Ursula Owusu, shows that she has not matured. She keeps evolving, but all for the worse.

Her recent uncouth comments directed at the minority Members of Parliament (MPs) for daring to exercise their constitutional right by walking out of the August House when president Akufo-Addo, appeared to present his State of The Nation Address, exposes her as someone, who cannot be properly characterized. She cannot be characterized because he has no character.

You don’t need a language tutor to see through the arrogance and show of power Ursula Owusu has been displaying, since 2017, when she was appointed.

I could vividly recollect her demeanor and composure when she appeared before the vetting committee in parliament. Anyone who has followed her political trajectory, was shocked to see and hear a different Ursula, but as they say bath a pig, cloth a pig, it will still be a pig, it only belongs in the mud. Her personality will always expose her and it didn’t take much time for her old self to come out.

Anytime Ursula is called to account, instead of engaging in intellectual exercise, she will go to town, doing what she knows how to do best; insult.

When the thorny issue of Kelni GVG came to the fore, members of Imani Africa, led by its president Franklin Cudjoe, who exposed the fraud and very critical about it, were taken to the cleanest.

The ‘iron lady’ Ursula, did not spare them at all, she showed them where power lies. Her attitude is the very definition of existential superiority: I am Ursula and you are not!

Ursula and her ilk feel fated to rule Ghana. They are persuaded that it is their lot to have the final say on the nation’s affairs.

The beauty of democracy is the principle that, we are all entitle to our opinion. It is a contest where we agree to disagree.

As a lawyer, Ursula is in a better position to understand the principle of interpretation. No two judges see the law the same that is why jurisprudence, has made provision for appeal, even to the apex court.

An argument can be made without insult, one can be told he or she is wrong, without necessarily letting the person feel insulted.

There is a proverb among our people that, when you are bathing and a mad man, comes for your cloth; you don’t run after him naked.

Ursula Owusu, has betrayed her conscience and as one of the few vibrant women politicians, will probably live with that for a long time.

In the process, she has become a case study, a reference point almost an enigma of sorts.

She should have read the comments when the story was hosted on Ghanaweb, I had to stop after reading three comments, because it was very embarrassing. Her comments were uncalled for.

If there was any lesson for me, it was that humility pays.

The future of Ursula Owusu in politics is very shaky, her arrogance and illusory intellect will not allow her to go beyond a Member of Parliament and Minister of State.

When she first made the political appearance, I was of the strong conviction that, she will be the first female president of the country, but her attitude has robbed her of that chance.

Women will even campaign against such a prospect, the self-indicting attitude has been displayed in upper case and virtually everyone who matters in politics in Ghana and does not share her ideology, have received a mouth beating from her.

Everyone’s true colours show eventually. Ursula Owusu’s true colour is clearly showing.

Her warning is simple; speak up against this government or take any decision that, although is constitutional, but for as long as she disagrees with you, and she will descend on you like a vulture.

If you forgive the fox for stealing your chicken, he will take your sheep. If we let Ursula Owusu go to sin again another time, as we have done, including the insults she heaped on president John Dramani Mahama and recently on Ato Forson, then they are no men in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

To lead is not to run roughshod over people and the jungle they say, is stronger than the elephant.

razakbawa@gmail.com