Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Donates Covid-19 Items To Asuom

The Nkosuohemaa of Asuom, Obaapanin Abena Bema Oforiwaah Gyamkobaa, known in public life as Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, Minister for Communications of the Republic of Ghana and MP for the Ablekuma West Constituency, has presented COVID-19 items to the chiefs and people of Asuom in the Kwaebibirem Municipality in the Eastern region.

The items, which included Veronica buckets with stands, hand sanitizers, soaps, tissues and some food items, were received by Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, Asuomhene at the residence of the Minister in Accra on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Presenting the items, the Nkosuohemaa of Asuom said, despite her busy schedule as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the whole world by surprise, she cannot forget the chiefs and people of Asuom.



She sent a word of advice through the chief to the people of Asuom to strictly adhere to the President’s directives of wearing nose masks, washing of hands with soap, sanitizing of hands and more importantly, observe social distance.

Receiving the items, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, Asuomhene, expressed delight and appreciation to the Asuom Nkosuohemaa for her kind gesture and assured her that the items would be distributed to all the relevant institutions in Asuom, especially, the Health centre, market places, police station and others who may need the items to help fight the pandemic.

The Chief of Asuom took the opportunity to discuss matters of traditional interest with the Asuom Nkosuohemaa, which included the construction of a durbar grounds and a proposed ICT centre.

Obaapanin Abena Bema Oforiwaah Gyamkobaa, in her response, assured the chiefs and people of Asuom that, she would soon begin the construction of a deserving durbar grounds for Asuom. She added that she would soon cut the sod for work to begin for the building of an ultra-modern ICT centre for Asuom to enable the youth and school children to take ICT seriously.