Urinary Tract Infections (Uti) – The Dos And Don’ts

By Serwaa Badu Akua, level 300 students of GIJ

About half of all women will experience at least one UrinaryTract Infection during their lifetime, with about 20 to 30 percent experiencing recurrent UrinaryTract Infection.

They are one of the most common types of infections and account for around 8.1million visit to a doctor every year.

Urinary Tract Infection is mostly called UTI. This infection is caused by microbes such as bacteria overcoming the body’s defense in the urinary tract.

People of any age and sex can develop a UTI. However, some people are more at risk than others.

Women tend to have higher incidence of UTI than men and the incidence increases for those over 85years of age. Older people have high risk factors that predispose them to UTI. These risk factors include age related alteration in the immune functions, and a greater exposure to nosocomial and environment pathogens related to communal living environments. Older people also are likely to have a host of comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney stones, stoke, dementia and bowel and bladder inconsistence that place them at greater risk for developing a UTI. Pregnant women are not likely to develop a UTI than other women, but if one does occur it is more likely to travel up to the kidney. This is because changes in the body during pregnancy that affects the urinary tract.

Older people are often unaware of their symptoms or mostly unable to articulate the nature of their symptoms due to cognitive impairment. Cognitively intact people often note the general feelings of discomfort, uneasiness, weakness and fatigue, but are frequently unable to articulate other symptoms unless specially questioned.

Urinary Tract Infections are caused by sexual intercourse, especially if more frequent, intense and with multiple or new partner. Diabetes, poor personal hygiene, problems emptying the bladder completely, having a urinary catheter, bowel incontinence blocked of urine and kidney stones to mention a few. Symptoms also include, strong and frequent urge to urinate, cloudy, bloody or strong-smelling urine,pain or burning sensation when urinating, nausea and vomiting.

There are several measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of developing a UTI. These include; drinking lots of water and urinating frequently, avoiding fluids such as alcohol and caffeine that can irritate the bladder. Urinating shortly after sex, wiping from front and back after urinating and bowel movement. Keeping the genital area clean and avoiding the use of diaphragm or spermicide for birth control. Also, avoid the use of any perfumed products in the genital area, wear cotton underwear and loose-fitting clothing to keep the area around the urethra dry.

Another strategy without supporting research is the use of cranberry tablets and cranberry juice for UTI prevention. The use of cranberry continues to be studied, but experts are of the opinion that, this alternative medicine is harmless. But mostimportantly, visit the doctor for regular check up. And visit the hospital if you begin to see symptoms and only get medicine from recommended, licensed and approved pharmacist.