UPSA introduces ‘dual qualification’ for students

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), as part of its new academic policy has introduced what the University termed, as the “dual qualification scheme” for all its students.

Under the dual qualification scheme which will begin this (2019/2020) academic year, students who enroll in a degree programme will compulsorily have to pursue a corresponding professional programme like ACCA, ICAG, CIM, CIMA, ICSA etc, as an additional course.

This, according to university authorities, was to ensure that students who graduated from the institution possess both a degree and a chartered certificate.

Explaining the new policy at the 11th Congregation of the University held last month, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, said the dual qualification scheme was geared towards making graduates more relevant and equipped for the job market.

“We are currently blending professional programmes with normal degree programmes [which is] aimed at making UPSA graduates more relevant and job-ready, through our [newly introduced] dual qualification scheme,” he said.

Prof Amartey noted that possessing first degrees was no longer sufficient to make one employable in recent times. It is against this backdrop that he implored the students to take advantage of the free tuition programme.

“Graduates who hold normal degrees are perceived by employers as not having the requisite skill needed on the job. This is why I entreat you to take advantage of the compulsory tuition for all professional programmes to make a difference when you step into the competitive world of business,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor further emphasized that the additional tuition for the professional programmes will come at no extra cost to the learner.

Source: Myjoyonline.com