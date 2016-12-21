Under Pressure Rawlings Fights NPP Ally

Over His Contribution To NDC Defeat

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, has described as “false and malicious” claims by the Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Peter Amewu, that he was called by Mr. Rawlings, when results of the general elections, started trickling in.

Mr. Rawlings, has been under fire from supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for helping Akufo-Addo, defeat the party he founded with negative utterances against the Mahama and Mills administration, prior to that.

The NPP Volta Regional Chairman, had claimed publicly that his collaboration with former President Rawlings, led to over 3percent increment in the votes of the NPP and the eventual defeat for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the election held two weeks ago.

But the office of former President Jerry John Rawlings in a statement, also noted that they were “disgusted and disappointed” at the NPP’s chairman’s claims.

“To make such untruthful and absurd claims of a follow up telephone call which can easily be verified is foolhardy, imprudent, unbecoming of a political actor who is supposed to lead with integrity and absolutely disrespectful to former President Rawlings.”

Speaking in the Studios Joy News, on a question about “how much of President Rawlings absence from the Volta Region worked for the NPP” drew a derisive laughter from Peter Amewu. The NPP in the Volta region in an unusual move went courting the NDC founder ahead of the election. Indeed,

Akufo-Addo himself maintained a regular contact with ex-President Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings; his wife, throughout his campaign.

According Peter Amewu, Mr. Rawlings’ absence from the Volta Region and the NDC campaign, helped the NPP gain at least 3percent more of the World Bank funds. He explained that he realized that despite Mahama’s talk of being a unifier, the wedge between him and the former leader was wide.

I realized that he was not a good unifer so what I did was to quickly go behind him and meet with President Rawlings. That also did the trick. There is not less than 2 to 3 percent point gain as a result of that meeting with president Rawlings and what was discussed”

I want to say a very big thanks to him. Even on the night of the election when the results were coming in, he did call”

Some 2 to 3 percent of that figure, must be given to Rawlings. It was a great mistake that they had left the former president behind” he said

Akufo-Addo, had also in his victory speech acknowledged President Rawlings.

Amewu says the Volta regional NPP executives, are planning to go back to the founder, who turned his back to the NDC and pat him on the back.

But the ex-President in his statement, described Peter Amewu’s claims as false.

Below is the statement from the ex-President…

NPP CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENTS ON FORMER PRESIDENT RAWLINGS FALSE

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has noted with utter disgust and disappointment the false and malicious claims made by the Volta Regional Chairman of the N.P.P. Mr. John Peter Amewu.

In an interview broadcast on Joy News TV on the 15th of December, 2016, and later carried by other affiliate news portals, the N.P.P. chairman sought to create the impression of a rapport between himself and the former President without recourse to any form of decency.Amongst other things Mr. Amewu stated “I want to say a big thank you to him (President Rawlings). Even on the night of elections when the results were coming in, he did call”.

For the records the former President has met and talked to Mr. Amewu only once in his lifetime. This encounter which was at the full glare of the media took place when he led the Volta Regional executives to pay a courtesy call on the former President after he was enstooled as the Nutsifafa Fiaga of the Anlo Traditional Area. The purpose of the visit was to lodge a complaint about the alleged attempts by non-Ghanaians across the Ghana-Togo border to vote in the just ended Ghanaian presidential and parliamentary elections. In a very brief response the former president informed the group that their concerns would be forwarded to the appropriate quarters.

To make such untruthful and absurd claims of a follow up telephone call which can easily be verified is foolhardy, imprudent, unbecoming of a political actor who is supposed to lead with integrity and absolutely disrespectful to former President Rawlings.

The office therefore demands an apology and retraction of the said falsehood in the same manner and prominence such false claims were carried.

Signed:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)