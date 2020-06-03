Unacceptable Increment In BOST Margin

Recent media reports claimed that the National Petroleum Authourity (NPA), has directed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to increase the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) margin on petroleum products by three pesewas to six pesewas effective June 1.

There is time for everything, says the scripture, a time to give and a time to take, this is not the time to take from Ghanaians, who are already reeling from the effect of the novel coronavirus.

With the outbreak of Covid-19 and its attendant economic impact on the citizenry, it is highly insensitive for the government to contemplate an action that seeks to take money from their pocket.

This newspaper, has observed with sadness the attempt to keep giving money to state institutions, when it is clear that they keep mismanaging what we give them.

The excuse that was made to justify the increment will come up again in five years to justify another increment.

Even in the darkest moment in a nation’s life, a committed and purposeful leadership can lead with the light of hope and comfort; reassuring the people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

This is why as a newspaper, we feel that the 100percent BOST margin increment is very insensitive and smacks of a government that has run out of ideas.

The president has announced many palliatives since Ghana first recorded its first two COVID-19 imported cases from Turkey and Norway, with the directive from the NPA, the palliatives appear to be an illusion.

Barely 48hours after the directive took effect, indications are that, the OMCs will be increasing the prices of petroleum product.

While, it is true that, the government needs money, we still cannot be convinced that BOST, has over the years managed the resources they have be given to warrant the increment.

In 2017, BOST sold 5million litres of contaminated oil to Movenpina, a company that was incorporated barely a month after it negotiated the deal.

According to a nine-member committee led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chamber for Bulk Oil Distribution Companies, Senyo Horsi, they are unable to conclusively determine what caused the contamination, but does not rule out the possibility of human interference and mismanagement.

We saw this as a golden opportunity for the government to demonstrate uncommon courage and commitment by showing how committed it is to the fight against corruption.

But it is business as usual, with the government coming back to us to pay more.