UN Demo Fear Grips Akufo-Addo

Plot To Blame Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and government of the Akufo-Addo, appear nervous at an impending demonstration by some Ghanaians resident in America, for what they said were lies told them by Nana Akufo-Addo, during his many trips to that country to solicits for their money and votes to win the 2016 Presidential elections.

To undo the demonstration, the NPP and its commentators, are desperately linking ex-President John Mahama to the demonstration, claiming he is behind what promises to be a taste of the NPP’s own bitter medicine to win political power.

With all set for the protest, the NPP government and its communicators, claim that Mr. Mahama, has paid a whopping US$70, 000.00 to the Ghanaians, to stage the demonstration against President Akufo-Addo, who is in the US to attend the UN’s General Assembly in New York, later this week.

The NPP elements, have since stormed various social media platforms with the pictures of President Mahama and a man they claim is leading the demonstration.

The pictures made in the form of banners, is to give credence to the false claim. The identity of the man, is still unknown. Equally unknown is his ties to the organizers of the protest.

However, report emanating from very credible sources in faraway USA, has it that, the demonstrators are rather disappointed Ghanaians, who have been deceived by President Akufo-Addo and his administration.

According to The Herald sources, some of the organizers, have been on radio to express their disappointment about Nana Addo’s failed promise to reduce import taxes drastically.

They insist, they bought into the idea of the then NPP presidential candidate, used all their life savings, to purchase vehicles and other properties and shipped them to Ghana after the NPP won power.

However, the government stabbed them in the back by astronomically increasing the import duties, thus unable to clear their goods to sell and recoup their investments.

It is the sweet talk by the NPP and Mr. Akufo-Addo, which never happened that, has angered the said Ghanaians.

The protesters, are massing up on Thursday September 21, 2017 at the UN Headquarters Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, East 47 St/1st St New York, at exactly 8am local time to express their disapproval of the action of the Akufo-Addo government.

They are said to have no link with the former president, contrary to what is being churned out by the NPP, especially on social media to demonize the former president. The NPP, as usual did not provide any concrete evidence to back their audacious claim.

According to the article posted on facebook walls of known NPP members and supporters, Mr. Mahama, was jealous of the success of the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) programme and so was bent on scattering the gains of his successor, hence the demonstration.

The NPP, had through its newspaper; Daily Guide, claimed on a number of occasions that, Mr. Mahama, had hired some foreign experts into Ghana, to thwart the programme.

The Daily Guide article among others said “the former Ghanaian leader, seething with envy over the above phenomenal success, has sponsored some of his party surrogates and apparatchiks with a whopping $70,000 to stage a demonstration against His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuo-Addo, as the later readies himself to attend the upcoming U.N. General Assembly to be held in New York.

Before the news article last Saturday, the NPP, had designed a flier, providing information on the impending demonstration calling it “The Save Mahama Campaign”.

They have themed the demonstration “Ghana is Not Save Under Nana Addo’s government”, claiming it was from “Ghanaians living in the USA for NDC” pushing their false claim that President Maham is sponsoring the demonstration.

The story claimed that, “the demonstration, from a credible source states that one Dr. Lawrence Appiah, Chairman, Friends of John Dramani Mahama (North America) who is seen in the photograph with the former president, and another loyalist of the former president, Atwima Mansah, also in the USA, are spearheading the Mahama engineered evil agenda against President Akufo-Addo.

Lawrence Appiah, it is worth noting, has been seen with Mr. Mahama and Andrew Solomon on several occasions, it claimed.

Andrew Solomon, whom Ghanaians may recollect as one of John Mahama’s mentors is an acclaimed gay rights activist and board member of the radical National Gays and Lesbians Taskforce of America, as well as a known addict and abuser of anti-depressant medications”.

“This, it is believed, is geared towards diverting attention from the goodwill and the oceans of commendations and praises coming from Ghanaians across the length and breadth of the country, as regards the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy by President Akufo-Addo.

It is obvious the praises on President Akufo-Addo, doesn’t sit well with the former president. How the former president could engineer such a devilish agenda to scuttle this great project is a puzzle that cannot be easily solved”, the faceless article said.

Ironically, it was this same group of people, who less than a year ago, staged series of demonstration against President Mahama, anytime he traveled abroad.

They bombarded him with one demonstration or the other, given the impression Ghana was a failed state with people living in abject poverty, disease ravaged and dying daily in their millions.