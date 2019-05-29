UK based Ghanaian changing lives of under privileged children with Gye Nyame Foundation

Ghanaian philanthropist, Kingsley Dickso, is changing lives of some less privileged people in the United Kingdom and Ghana with his Gye Nyame Development Foundation, which is aimed at developing Africans especially Ghanaians in the United Kingdom.

The Chief Executive Officer in a chat affirmed that though he has been running the foundation for a decade now it has not been easy and encouraged individuals to actively support charitable events and his foundation so they can do better to aide more needy people.

According to him, getting the children and school dropouts off the street as they advance the education of the African Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom and in Ghana including the provisions of scholarships, items and equipments to enable children to attend school in Ghana and supporting the UK students to access further education is their main priority.

“It’s a relief when you see that the children are out of the street and are happy, “ he said.

He also touched on the fact that as an International Organization, they assist the society with solutions to Physical and Social Needs. Thus, creating an enabling environment for the maximization of their potential and physical well-being.

On record, their well-trained cultural group have had lots of invitations to perform at Trafalgar square and entertain several dignitaries across Europe, and other parts of the world.

On March 6, Gye Nyame Foundation organized Ghana cultural Independence Cultural Festival which was purposely designed for kids. Plans are far advanced for the black history month programme in October by the Foundation which will showcase Ghana and Africa to the people within Europe.

Gye Nyame Development Foundation (GNDF) is a Charity/Non-Governmental organization which concerns itself with the total development of mankind. GNDF has through the years sought to bridge the gap between the privilege and the underprivileged.

Ensuring some smiles if not the ‘Same Smile 4 All’. Cornelis Des Bouvrie and Kingsley Dickson during their 1997 National Service in Simbrofo Village, Gomoa District of the Central Region and Dansoman District in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, West Africa respectively, observed how rural and urban folks were struggling with their basic daily needs and with little or no infrastructure, books and teaching aides/materials in schools. In exploring ways and avenues to help offset the sufferings of the community especially the children, in April 2001 ‘Cornel’s Human Development Foundation was birthed to provide humanitarian needs to the poor and the deprived. On 11th July 2007 we registered as GYE NYAME DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION in Ghana with the NGO Registration D.S.W./4476.