UG Vice Chancellor denies sexual harassment allegations

Vice Chancellor for the University of Ghana, Prof Ebenezer Owusu is fighting off allegations of sexual harassment against him by CEO of Africa Integras Andrea Pizziconi.

He told Joy News Thursday that her allegations are frivolous.

According to him, Andrea Pizziconi is bitter because he put her contract with the country’s premier university on hold.

“You just have to treat this with the contempt that it deserves…personally, I will describe her as somebody who is bitter and extremely angry,” he said.

Prof Oduro Owusu said she is full of anger and frustrated because she intended to invest $64 million and make a return of $25 million every year from UG for the next 25 years.

However, the deal suffered a setback as it was put on hold.

In a tweet, Andrea Pizziconi alleged that the BBC Africa Eye’s ‘Sex for grade’ documentary which implicated two lecturers of the university for sexually harassing students resonates deeply with her.

She wrote that her company Africa Integras led a $64mn infrastructure investment at UG which was defaulted upon by the current VC.

“He confidently declared as much publicly at a UG Council meeting in August 2017 suggesting the contract was invalid as it was signed under duress in a hotel room between his predecessor and myself. Nothing could be further from the truth and in fact of all my dealing with UG and in Ghana, it was this VC who made me most uncomfortable when he repeatedly declined to work with me to save the project but instead said ‘I was far too pretty to worry my little head about the project while declaring turn around everyone I want to give her a proper hug’. So, I know well what pressure such women are under to compromise their dignity at the University of Ghana,” she wrote.

But Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has denied her allegations.

According to him, he has worked hard to get to where is now and his accuser is only targeting his hard-earned reputation.

He said his meetings with her has only got to do with the university stressing all their meetings have been at public places with the leadership of the university and not his home or any hotel.

Source: Myjoyonline.com