U.S. offers up to $12 million ransom on two Lebanese terrorists

The United States is seeking to bring two Lebanese Hizballah terrorists to justice with multimillion-dollar rewards.

The Department of State offers cash to bring terrorists to justice and prevent acts of international terrorism against Americans as part of “Rewards for Justice.” Since the program began in 1984, the U.S. government has paid more than $145 million to more than 90 people who provided information that helped put terrorists behind bars or prevented acts of terrorism worldwide.

The program is offering up to $7 million for information leading to the location, arrest or conviction of Talal Hamiyah, who heads Hizballah’s External Security Organization, also known as the Islamic Organization and Unit 910. This unit is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing terrorist attacks outside of Lebanon. The attacks have primarily targeted Israelis and Americans.

A reward of up to $5 million is offered for information leading to the location, arrest or conviction of Fu’ad Shukr. A senior Hizballah military operative, Shukr played a central role in planning and executing the 1983 bombing of the Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, which killed 241 Americans.

Law enforcement agencies around the world have thwarted Hizballah terrorist attacks on nearly every continent, according to Ambassador Nathan Sales, counterterrorism coordinator at the U.S. Department of State.

Hizballah “continues to build its worldwide terrorist infrastructure to lay the groundwork for future attacks,” Sales said October 10 in a briefing with reporters.

“This has all come at the expense of the Iranian people, whose resources are being diverted to support Hizballah’s bloody cause, and at the expense of Lebanon, which has suffered grievously from Iran and Hizballah’s deadly partnership,” Sales said. “The people of Iran and the people of Lebanon deserve better than this.”

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert said in an op-ed in French newspaper Le Monde on October 9 that, when it comes to Hizballah, “More action is needed.”

“Together, we can prevent this malicious terrorist organization from threatening the peace and security of the world,” Bossert said.

Anyone with information on Talal Hamiyah or Fu’ad Shukr should contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or email info@rewardsforjustice.net.