Two students arrested for practicing homosexuality

Two men have been arrested in Takoradi in the Western region for allegedly engaging in homosexuality.

The suspects Amos Abuakwa, 23, and Percy Ansah, 18, were picked up after they were caught by two students of the Takoradi Technical University Benjamin Asare and Isaace Amankra who became suspicious after hearing unusual noise from the room of one of the suspects, who is also a student of the technical university.

The 18-year-old suspect is reported to be a final year student of Ideal College, a private senior high school in the area.

The development comes as homosexuality is reported to be on the rise in the Effiekuma community in Takoradi.

Homosexual relationships are not permitted in Ghana.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Human Rights Watch said the LGBTs are treated as second-class citizens due to what it termed “colonial-era laws that criminalizes same-sex activity.”

Human Rights Watch is therefore questioning the retention of section 104 of the Criminal Offences Act since that is thwarting efforts to protect the rights of members of the LGBTI community.

