Two Sides Of Okada Bussiness

The operation of Commercial motorcycle as a means of public transport popularly known as “Okada” is on the increase with each passing day.

They are not only found in the capital city, but in various parts of the country as well.

Okada business, has been in Ghana for quite a long time, but was dominant in other parts of the country most especially in the Volta region.

Though Okada business is illegal, people still patronise them anyway. The introduction of Okada business is said to have caused an increase in the rate and occurrence of road accidents due to their refusal to obey traffic regulations, coupled with the bad nature of our roads.

Although, there are private motorbike owners, as well as dispatch riders, who also ride around town, but Okada riders always take the blame in the case of an accident situation which involves a motorbike.

Some of these Okada riders, ride their bikes without taking precaution and observing road signs.

In addition to this, most of these motor bikes are not well insured and they don’t undergo inspection and regular maintenance.

It has increased the rate of crime most, especially during late hours.

On the other hand Okada business is seen as a source of employment to some unemployed youth and at the same time a way of reducing heavy traffic on some principal streets of Accra.

It is said to be the fastest way to move around town, considering the location and the heavy traffic jam which is constant and on the rise due to the increasing rate of vehicles on our roads.

In areas such as Santor, Jordan, Dodowa Rama town and other developing areas, Okada serves as the main means of transportation, because commercial vehicles hardly visit these areas, due to the bad condition of their roads, especially in the rainy season, coupled with lack of street lights at night.

Okada business can be legalised by law to help boost the economy by generating revenue to the government, enhancing faster means of transportation, reduce heavy traffic jam and most importantly reduce unemployment rate.

Okada business can be well regulated by law considering the positive aspect of it. And by so doing Intensive inspection should be conducted on Okada riders as it’s been done to drivers. Unlicensed riders and riders without the necessary safety equipment should be arrested and fined to serve as deterrent to other recalcitrant riders.

BY: AMOS KWAME KPELI

GHANA INSTITUTE OF JOURNALISM (G.I.J)

LEVEL 300