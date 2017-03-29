Two police officers remanded for alleged GH11,000 robbery

Two police officers have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly robbing a student at gunpoint of GH11,000.

The money was withdrawn from a bank by Christopher Haga who had been sent by his elder brother.

General lance Corporal Isaac Amejor and Constable Samuel Asamoah were charged alongside Crosby Ofori Danso who is unemployed.

They both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit a crime to wit robbery and robbery before the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh which remanded them into police custody.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mawuenyo Nanegbe told the court that Mr Amejor and MrAsamoah, police officers at the Rapid Deployment Force headquarters and Kasoa respectively on March 19, this year, accosted the complainant who was sent to withdraw cash at Global Access bank at Abeka Lapaz.

After withdrawing the money, Mr Haga was waiting for a taxi home when the accused persons attacked him.

Mr Amejor who was in police uniform and armed with AK 47 rifle together with Mr Asamoah and Mr Danso pushed the complainant into a waiting taxi and sped off to Nyaho Clinic at Dworwulu.

DSP Nanegbe said the accused persons informed the complainant that they have information that the money he withdrew from the bank was “stolen money” as such he was needed at the Police Headquarters for questioning.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant disagreed with accused persons and denied any wrongdoing, but the accused insisted the bank transaction was fraudulent.

Mr Haga, however, agreed to follow the accused persons to the police headquarter but pleaded with them to allow him to communicate with his brother who sent him.

The prosecutor said the accused persons declined and drove the taxi to the Ghana International Trade Fair Site and at a gun point threatened to kill him if he dared them.

The accused then took the money from the complainant and pushed him out of the taxi and sped off. When the complainant informed his brother about the incident he advised him to return home.

However, on his way back, the complainant spotted Mr Amejor on duty at Prudential Bank at the Bawleshie branch and informed his brother who mobilised to get Mr Amejor arrested.

When Mr Amejor was searched, GH2,000 was retrieved from him. He then led the police to arrest Mr Danso who also refunded his share of the booty of GH4,056.

DSP Nanegbe said Mr Asamoah who was then on interdiction was arrested by the Kasoa police.

The accused persons admitted to police that they took the money from the complainant.

They are to reappear on April 7.