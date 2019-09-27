Two arrested in Sekondi for possessing human skull

The Sekondi Police Command, has arrested two persons for possessing a human skull.

A police source revealed to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan that the suspects are believed to have exhumed the skull from the Nzema area and were billed to meet a prospective buyer in Sekondi ,but luck eluded them, hence their arrest.

The situation is said to have attracted many who have thronged the police station to catch a glimpse of the suspects.

The development comes in the wake of the apprehension the Takoradi read over the abduction of people in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis in recent times including the three girls who were kidnapped and killed by their abductors.

Source: starrfm.com.gh