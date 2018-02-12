Twelve Ejisu & Juabeng Schools To Start School Feeding

From: James Sharifdeen , Kumasi

The curses that were invoked by some aggrieved school feeding caterers from Ejisu Municipal in Ashanti Region on some of their members, have been resolved.

Mr Aaron Duah Prince , Public Relation Officer (PRO) for Ejisu Municipal Assembly (EMA) who made this known to the media at Ejisu last Wednesday said, the invocation of the curses came about because some of them were going to lose their jobs.

This, he said, affected the feeding of about (12) primary and Kindergarten schools in the Ejisu and Juaben areas.

He named the schools as; Adako Jachie, Manhyia, Fumesua, Abankro, Odoyefe, Boamadumasi, Nyameadie M/A Primary Schools as well as Pemmase Presby Primary & K.G. Dwumakura, M/A & KG, Nsonyameye M/A & KG, Nobewam M/A & KG and Yeboah Krom M/A & KG.

The PRO, who was so elated about the turn of events, expressed his appreciation to the Member Of Parliament for Ejisu, Owusu Aduomi, and Juabeng. Ama Pomaah Boateng ,as well as the Ashanti regional co-ordinator for school feeding programme, Madam Mary Duodu, who intervened to see to the peaceful resolution of the impasse.

He said, because of the curse, the aforementioned schools could not enjoy the feeding programme, as all the cooks were afraid to cook for the students.

The PRO, therefore used the occasion to appeal to all not to rush to use river deity to curse, when there is any misunderstanding, but resort to administrative internal grievance procedure to seek redress at all times.