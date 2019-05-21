Turkish agency supports Zongo Ministry for Ramadan

The Turkish Embassy, through its development agency, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has presented some assorted food items worth several hundreds of Ghana Cedis to the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development (MICZD).

The items are to support the needy people in and across the Zongo communities during the Ramadan period.

The one thousand boxes of assorted items made up of Rice, Dates, Salt, Flour, Sugar, Tea among others were to support needy people in the Zongo communities to successful end the Ramadan exercise.

Presenting the assorted items to the Acting Director of Finance and Administration at the Zongo Ministry; Abdul Latif- Mohammed Iddris at a short ceremony in Accra, Madam Ozlem Erbun Ulueren, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana said the Turkish government’s presence in Africa keeps rising by the day as there are more Turkish entrepreneurs operating on the continent.

According to her, the Turkish government through its development agency will continue to contribute to the sustainable development of the African continent.

‘Humanitarian diplomacy is an indispensable aspect of Turkish foreign policy.

Turkey has been a leading actor in this field with her focus on the human cause and through her official development and humanitarian assistance’.

Turkey is the biggest humanitarian assistance donor and the most generous donor when the ratio of official humanitarian assistance to national income (0.85%) is taken into consideration.

Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency (TİKA) is a strong arm of Turkish Government in these efforts she added.

She explained that as part of aid to Africa TİKA currently operates in the continent through 15 program coordination offices and with the help of these offices, technical assistance is provided to African countries.

And these programme offices are contributing immensely to the development of the continent in the area of capacity building she reiterated.

She stressed that the Turkish agency will continue strengthen its presence on the continent in the areas of education for sustainable development.

And in Ghana, there are several of them in the areas of education and capacity building all in the efforts to enhance the relationships between the two countries she added.

She was hopeful these programmes will go a long way to enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Today, we are here to deliver 1000 food item boxes by TIKA, on the occasion of the Holly Ramadan.

Delivery procedure will continue also tomorrow and the day after

Speaking after receiving the items on behalf of the Minister, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Mr. Iddris said the presentation of the items to the Ministry at the time of the Holy month of Ramadan is a testament of the good relationship that has existed between the embassy and the Ministry.

He noted that the items have come at an opportune time and its will be released to the beneficiaries across the country.

He was hopeful the relationship between the two countries will grow further by way of cooperation for the benefit of the citizenry.

He assured the Ambassador and her team that the items will equally be distributed to the needy people in the Zongo communities across the country, who are engaged in the Ramadan exercise.

He took the opportunity to thank the Ambassador and for that matter the embassy for the gesture and gave the assurance that the items will be distributed in accordance with the tenets of Islam as part of the Ramadan exercise.