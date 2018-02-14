Tree falls on ‘illegal logger’ in Tano Forest, kills him

A 25-year illegal chainsaw operator identified as Kofi Antwi, has been killed by a falling tree in the Tano Forest Reserve at Biaso in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer in the region, Chief Inspector Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the incident which happened on Sunday to Citi News.

He said the deceased was found trapped under the tree with a deep cut in his abdomen when the police found him.

“On the 11th of February, 2018, at about 8.00 am on Sunday, the Assemblyman of Biaso and Tweneboa Michael reported the matter to the police. The two told the police that Michael went to the forest to fell trees but unfortunately, he died after being trapped under the tree. The police then accompanied them to the scene, and met the deceased under the tree. That means the tree was on him,” Inspector Oppong narrated.

He added that, the police have since commenced investigations into the matter, and the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Goaso Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

He explained that the Assembly Member and Tweneboa Michael is helping the police in their investigations, and commended community members for playing their community watchdog role and support to the police in the investigation, and appealed to residents to always be on the lookout for criminals and people who engage in illegal mining and lumbering activities and report their activities to the security.

Illegal mining, lumbering and increasing crime rate, has been the major challenge confronting the area.

These compelled the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, to summon his security chiefs in the region, where he tasked them to monitor and check these activities.

A task-force was subsequently set up that led to several vehicles and trucks loaded with illegal lumber being impounded.

