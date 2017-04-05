Transport fares go up by 15% from Tomorrow

The union of road transport operators in Ghana has announced a 15 percent increase in transport fares to take effect from Thursday, April 6, 2017.

A release from the union said the increment is in line with the administrative instrument on public transport fares.

Jointly signed by representatives of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) and Ghana Roads Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC), the release asked transport operators across the country to comply with the new fares, and “post the fare list at their loading terminals so as to avoid any confrontation with the travelling public.”

The increment comes despite a reduction in the special petroleum tax rate from 17.5 percent to 15 percent and the abolishment of duty on the importation of spare parts.

The joint release from the GPRTU and GRTCC also asked the public to cooperate with the implementation of the new fares.

The fares cover intra-city, inter city and taxi operations.

The upward review of fares is the first in 2017.