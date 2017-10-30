Training workshop for the first cohort of the Pan African Local Governments

The United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) shall organize from 1 to 2 November 2017 at Rive Hotel (Rabat, Morocco), a training workshop for the first cohort of the members of Pan African Local Government Peer Review Team.

The Pan African Peer Review Program is set up by UCLG Africa to allow self assessment and peer learning within the local government community of Africa, with an aim to drastically improve the delivery capacity and good governance of local governments and their national associations.

The Pan African Peer Review Program ambitions to bring a local and territorial perspective to the African Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union (APRM).

This Program was launched in 2012 with the financial support of the Luxembourg Grand Duchy, and the technical support of the Local Government Association of England & Wales (LGA) of the United Kingdom. It started as a pilot project of 5 peer review exercises targeting 3 categories of cities that expressed interest for it: small (less than 100,000 inhabitants) in Otjiwarongo (Namibia); medium-size (between 100,000 and 1 million inhabitants); in Tiassale (Cote d’Ivoire); and major cities (over 1 million inhabitants) in Yaounde (Cameroon); as well as 2 national associations of local government in Ghana with the National Association of Local Government of Ghana (NALAG) and Uganda, with the Ugandan Local Government Association (ULGA). These peer review exercises were highly appreciated by the political leadership in all the five institutions, following which the office bearers of UCLG Africa decided to transform the pilot project into a full-fledged Pan African Local Government Peer Review Program.

The 2-day training workshop is meant to capacitate the local government officials and officers that volunteered to serve as members of the Pan African Local Government Review Team to master the process and skills needed to efficiently implement a peer review exercise.

The workshop will be attended by 35 participants from all the regions of Africa, and will include: Political Leaders; City Managers; Chief City Finance Officers; Chief City Technical Officers; Permanent Secretaries of National Associations of Local Governments; Directors of UCLG-Africa Regional Offices