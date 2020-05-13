Traffic Jams, An Advantage To Hawkers

As the driver or passenger prays for a free drive without traffic jams, the hawker prays for traffic jams for big sales. This shows how effective proverbs are, as the saying goes , “One man’s meat is another man’s poison.”

Traffic in Ghana in recent times, has been very unbearable and uncomfortable both to the drivers and the passengers, while it is a blessing for the hawker.

Most often, it is difficult finding the real cause of the go slow on our roads, but some can be attributed to non functioning traffic lights, poor driving habit on the part of drivers, abandoning broken down vehicles in bad situation in the middle of the road, road construction etc, just to mention a few.

Well, that is just a full sale for the hawker since that situation drains either the driver, mates or the passengers, leading them to purchasing either foods, water or things they see around in order to calm down their anxiety.

Research, has shown that jammed roads covers the biggest sales to hawkers. Roads that normally has the longest pauses are the Achimota bush road, Madina-Adenta road, Pokuase road, Kpone barrier roads just to mention a few.

Taking a turn from traffic jams, it is really hectic and displeasing on the part of hawkers when there are no heavy traffic jams on the roads. This is because, they tend to run at horse pace just to catch a moving car on the road with someone making a purchase.

But, aside that trouble, a hawker makes the day when traffic jams up.

Elizabeth Kwae,

Student Journalist, Ghana Institute of Journalism.