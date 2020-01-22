Tracey Boakye’s wealth at her age surprises me a lot – Brother

The brother of Ghanaian actress/producer, Tracey Boakye has commented on his sister’s achievements for the first time.

Speaking with Zion Felix on the Uncut Show, Nana Kwadwo Asamoah said the wealth amassed by Tracey at her age has surprised him.

He shot down rumours that his Sister is being sponsored by a certain ‘Sugar Daddy’.

Nana Asamoah described the ‘Baby Mama’ producer as a hard worker and she has been working hard since childhood.

He revealed Tracey Boakye wouldn’t mind selling on the street to make ends meet, something she has done before in her life.

At the age of 29, Tracey’s brother believes she has been able to achieve what she has now through the blessings of God and hard work.

Nana Kwadwo Asamoah made this known during a surprise birthday party at her house on Friday, January 17, 2019.

Source: zionfelix.net